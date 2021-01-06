KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KLCD) Shares Up 0.6%

KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KLCD)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $28.39. Approximately 1,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.