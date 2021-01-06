Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.74

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.74 and last traded at $44.54, with a volume of 6621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KFRC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

The firm has a market cap of $979.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $1,546,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 4,811 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $207,113.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,596 shares in the company, valued at $370,057.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,653 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 14,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kforce by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Kforce by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

