Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.40. 114,542 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 107,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

KE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 112.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 406.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

