Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $12.92. Approximately 508,590 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 371,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $477.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.94 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimball International by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 383,548 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Kimball International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,668,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kimball International by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 57,330 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kimball International in the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

