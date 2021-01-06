Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,349,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,938,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,214,000 after buying an additional 138,071 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

KMB traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.84. 1,821,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,376. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.56. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

