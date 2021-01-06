Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGC. BidaskClub raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. CSFB set a $10.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.14.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kinross Gold by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543,039 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 110,708 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473,881 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,482,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

