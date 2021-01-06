Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock Price Up 5.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) was up 5.7% on Wednesday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $222.00. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kinsale Capital Group traded as high as $211.17 and last traded at $210.93. Approximately 291,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 266,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.59.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $549,356.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $72,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,543 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.73.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

About Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.