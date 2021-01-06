Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Up 6.7%

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.58. 733,879 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 474,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 222.57, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

