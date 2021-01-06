KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.22

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and traded as high as $14.49. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 130,287 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIO. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 135,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 181.1% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 50,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,394 shares in the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

