KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $293.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $266.00 to $293.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KLAC. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.94.

KLA stock opened at $265.79 on Wednesday. KLA has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $270.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,865.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,059,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573,812 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 24,123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,308,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,618 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2,121.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,417,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,609 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 9,077.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,709,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $222,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

