Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) were up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.35 and last traded at $44.04. Approximately 2,899,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,043,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Bank of America cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,591,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,464,000 after acquiring an additional 311,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,498,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,074,000 after buying an additional 96,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,200,000 after buying an additional 282,875 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,805,000 after buying an additional 669,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,827,000 after buying an additional 1,215,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.