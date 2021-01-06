Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €113.30 ($133.29) and last traded at €111.90 ($131.65). Approximately 160,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €111.68 ($131.39).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €106.73 ($125.56).

The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €107.40 and its 200 day moving average is €102.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

