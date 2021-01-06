Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.87 and last traded at $42.63. Approximately 728,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 479,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.14.

KTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.75. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 127.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,619,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after acquiring an additional 908,277 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth about $16,770,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,310,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,137,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

