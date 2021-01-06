Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Trading Up 8.6%

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)’s share price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.49 and last traded at $33.11. Approximately 286,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 243,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KOP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Koppers alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $697.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.77 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 108,186 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 198,337 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 338,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.