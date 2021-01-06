Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.09

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.09 and last traded at $46.02, with a volume of 11812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 160.44 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In related news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

