Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $205,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $242,996.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,054 shares of company stock worth $2,102,568. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 12,658,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,672,000 after purchasing an additional 833,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,808,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,198,000 after purchasing an additional 224,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,453,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,253,000 after purchasing an additional 971,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,849 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,413,000 after purchasing an additional 72,319 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

