Kristina S. Lockwood Sells 1,307 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $73,192.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GDOT traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.66. 1,309,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,330. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 0.96. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Green Dot by 5.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

