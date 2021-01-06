Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Trading Up 9.4%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) shares shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.17. Approximately 219,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 187,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRON. Cowen began coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by ($1.62). As a group, analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elena Ridloff purchased 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega purchased 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $8,550,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,437,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,315,578. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 553,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,220.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.