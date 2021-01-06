Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Trading Up 5.6%

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.08. Approximately 193,703 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 166,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $416.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 303.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 16.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 9.4% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

