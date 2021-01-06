K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.10 ($8.35).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €8.99 ($10.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.44. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 52 week high of €11.07 ($13.02).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

