Kuende (KUE) Price Reaches $0.0004

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Kuende has traded up 54% against the US dollar. One Kuende token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Bancor Network. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $354,551.65 and $60.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kuende alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00046690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.17 or 0.00323320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00034492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.54 or 0.03246805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014135 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Kuende Profile

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bancor Network and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.