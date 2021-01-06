KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Shares Down 3.5%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.38. 214,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 254,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

About KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. The company offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; HYDRA TRS battery storage bags; internal short circuit device; and CRUX cathodes.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.