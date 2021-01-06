Kusama (KSM) Market Cap Reaches $616.50 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Kusama has a market cap of $616.50 million and $124.38 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama token can currently be bought for about $72.79 or 0.00200619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00027936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00115559 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00239207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00495976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049804 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00245239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016612 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

Kusama Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars.

