Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) (CVE:KUU) Shares Down 13.3%

Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) (CVE:KUU)’s stock price dropped 13.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 160,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 133,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$3.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.32.

About Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) (CVE:KUU)

Kuuhubb Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile game development and publishing company. It creates games and applications for female audience with a focus on relaxation, expression, and entertainment segments. The company offers Recolor, a digital coloring book application. It also develops Neybers, an interior design game application; My Hospital, a simulation game application; Dance Talent, a mobile game application; and Tiles & Tales game in a new story-based format.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.