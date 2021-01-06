Kyber Network Reaches One Day Volume of $162.83 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $250.37 million and approximately $162.83 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded up 55.1% against the dollar. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00003360 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00045941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.51 or 0.00309403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00032376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,096.45 or 0.02962554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

KNC is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,325,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,317,421 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

