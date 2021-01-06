Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.06 and last traded at $66.43. 122,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 171,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.49.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KYMR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.12.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

