L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.11

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.11 and traded as high as $15.27. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 180,404 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on FSTR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $118.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.14 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 530.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.