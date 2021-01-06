La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Trading 5.7% Higher

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.44. 497,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 415,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $459.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.90 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,746,255.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,496,142.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,713,077.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,565 shares of company stock worth $13,696,745 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

