Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Up 7.5%

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) shares shot up 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.76. 472,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 245,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBAI. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The firm has a market cap of $694.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

