Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.24

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.24 and last traded at $57.24, with a volume of 272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LKFN. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $53.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,126,009.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 506.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 119.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 188,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

