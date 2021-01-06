Lamden Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40,191.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Lamden has a market cap of $4.93 million and $40,191.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can now be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Radar Relay, HitBTC and Bilaxy. During the last week, Lamden has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, DEx.top, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

