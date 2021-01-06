Lamden Market Capitalization Reaches $4.96 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Lamden token can now be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX and Radar Relay. Lamden has a total market cap of $4.96 million and $76,430.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

