Lamden Price Reaches $0.0347 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $4.93 million and $40,191.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can currently be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, DEx.top, Radar Relay and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, HitBTC, Radar Relay and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.