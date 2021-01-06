Lance A. Soliday Sells 3,506 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $6.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.42. 4,543,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,743 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,996,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 990,865 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $56,792,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $61,379,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

