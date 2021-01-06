Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $22.94. Approximately 197,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 186,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $748.03 million, a PE ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 2.71.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.80 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 301.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lands’ End by 5.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

