Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Raised to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 40.23% from the company’s previous close.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, 140166 lowered shares of Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.91.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.87. 2,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,398. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $140.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,703,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,014.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,299,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,100 shares of company stock worth $5,602,931 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter worth $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter worth $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 78.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.