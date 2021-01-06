Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $83.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Landstar System traded as high as $140.40 and last traded at $140.37, with a volume of 3512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.44.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. 140166 downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.91.

In related news, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,703,131.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,014.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,986,000 after acquiring an additional 115,328 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 832,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after buying an additional 240,888 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,914,000 after buying an additional 660,854 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,758,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 329,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,987,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

About Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

