LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €54.36 ($63.95).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €61.86 ($72.78) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €59.86 and a 200 day moving average of €51.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.40. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12 month high of €64.86 ($76.31). The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

