Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) (CVE:LRA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) (CVE:LRA) fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. 22,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 52,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33.

Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) Company Profile (CVE:LRA)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, tin, nickel, iron, phosphate, vanadium, titanium, and coal deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 8 projects in Brazil; 6 projects in Peru; and a phosphate development project in Chile.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.