Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $179.64

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$179.64 and last traded at C$179.64, with a volume of 961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$175.52.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$183.00 price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$170.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$161.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

