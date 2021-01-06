Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $170.17

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.17 and traded as high as $177.50. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at $175.52, with a volume of 776 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$183.00 target price on shares of Lassonde Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$170.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$161.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.93.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

