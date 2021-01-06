LATOKEN (LA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $108,780.00

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $21.67 million and approximately $108,780.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0570 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00048345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00335328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00035974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $955.31 or 0.02728719 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.