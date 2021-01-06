Lawrence E. Golub Purchases 1,573 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $22,100.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,715.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 769,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.58 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBDC. ValuEngine upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.