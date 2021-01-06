LBRY Credits (LBC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9.86 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $47.75 million and $9.86 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 48.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00026998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00115299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.56 or 0.00496360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00049706 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00238712 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015979 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 704,372,096 coins and its circulating supply is 518,082,692 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

