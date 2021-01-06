LBRY Credits (LBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.96 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 68.2% higher against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $47.96 million and approximately $11.35 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0926 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00120390 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00257134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.84 or 0.00516710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00255559 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016976 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 704,289,136 coins and its circulating supply is 517,998,232 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

