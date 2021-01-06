Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9,800.00

Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9,800.00 and last traded at C$9,800.00, with a volume of 80401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8,700.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 trillion and a PE ratio of -39,837.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10,362.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14,397.35.

Leagold Mining Company Profile (TSE:LMC)

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

