Lear (NYSE:LEA) Hits New 1-Year High at $166.15

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $166.15 and last traded at $165.79, with a volume of 6319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEA. Argus upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lear from $148.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 93.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 238.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,371,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Lear by 12.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Lear by 9.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

