Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Trading 24.4% Higher

Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) traded up 24.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. 2,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 133,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LTTHF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Learning Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Learning Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.89.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

