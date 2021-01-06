LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €130.28 ($153.27).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of LEG stock opened at €127.32 ($149.79) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien AG has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €120.93 and its 200 day moving average is €120.86.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

