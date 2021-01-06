Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

LGGNY stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.70. 5,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,736. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.